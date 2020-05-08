Ohio FFA State officers announced

The new leaders of the Ohio FFA Association were announced on the final day of the Ohio FFA Celebration. Newly retired State FFA President Holly McClay read the names of the the new team of Ohio FFA state officers on Friday via Facebook.
President: Bethany Starlin – Chief Logan
Vice President: Paige Teeters – Fairfield
Secretary: Joe Helterbrand – Hillsboro
Treasurer: Allison Engel – Ayersville
Reporter: Bailey Lowe – Felicity-Franklin
Sentinel: Victoria Snyder – Lincolnview
Vice Presidents at Large:
- Olivia Coppler – Carey
- Kyra Davidson – Felicity-Franklin
- Kyle Hicks – Amanda-Clearcreek
- Jacob Zajkowski – Anthony Wayne-Penta
- Riley Jacobs Bell – Tri-Valley