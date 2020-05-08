Home / Uncategorized / Ohio FFA State officers announced

Ohio FFA State officers announced

May 8, 2020 Uncategorized Leave a comment

The new leaders of the Ohio FFA Association were announced on the final day of the Ohio FFA Celebration. Newly retired State FFA President Holly McClay read the names of the the new team of Ohio FFA state officers on Friday via Facebook.

President: Bethany Starlin – Chief Logan

Vice President: Paige Teeters – Fairfield

Secretary:  Joe Helterbrand – Hillsboro

Treasurer:  Allison Engel – Ayersville

Reporter: Bailey Lowe – Felicity-Franklin

Sentinel: Victoria Snyder – Lincolnview

Vice Presidents at Large:

  • Olivia Coppler – Carey
  • Kyra Davidson – Felicity-Franklin
  • Kyle Hicks – Amanda-Clearcreek
  • Jacob Zajkowski – Anthony Wayne-Penta
  • Riley Jacobs Bell – Tri-Valley

