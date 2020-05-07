Ohio FFA state officer slate announced

At noon Thursday during the Ohio FFA Celebration, State President Holly McClay announced the slate of state officers who will be leading the Ohio FFA Association for the next year. In all cases except the State President’s race, those who are not elected to an office will be named State Vice Presidents At Large.

State President: Bethany Starlin – Chief Logan & Chyann Kendel – Twin Valley South MVCTC

Vice President: Paige Teeters – Fairfield & Riley Jacobs Bell – Tri-Valley

Secretary: Jacob Zajkowski – Anthony Wayne-Penta & Joe Helterbrand – Hillsboro

Treasurer: Kyle Hicks – Amanda-Clearcreek & Allison Engel – Ayersville

Reporter: Bailey Lowe – Felicity-Franklin & Kyra Davidson – Felicity-Franklin

Sentinel: Victoria Snyder – Lincolnview & Olivia Coppler – Carey

The state officer elections will be announced Friday at 4pm on the Ohio FFA Facebook Page