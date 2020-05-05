From visiting with National FFA President and Ohio Native Kolesen McCoy, to Ohio’s Proficiency Award winners, we have all of the coverage from the second day of the Ohio FFA Celebration all thanks to Wilmington College.
Home / 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration / Ohio FFA Celebration | Day Two Recap
Check Also
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 6, 2020
May 6, 2020 -- After a somewhat soggy Tuesday, we dry down today and tomorrow. Temps will be a little warmer than what we saw Tuesday, thanks to sunshine returning. However, we will stay below normal for this time of year...