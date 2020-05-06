It’s day three of the Ohio FFA Celebration and the student reporters are back in action to bring you the very latest including interviews with National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Tess Seibel, and chapter awards. Coverage of the Ohio FFA Celebration is brought to you by Wilmington College.
Home / 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration / Ohio FFA Celebration | Day Three Recap
Check Also
FFA members and advisors making due during COVID-19
By Madi Kregel, OCJ field reporter FFA chapters all over the state have felt the …