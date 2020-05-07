Home / 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration / Ohio FFA Celebration | Day Four Recap

Ohio FFA Celebration | Day Four Recap

May 7, 2020 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration, FFA News, Videos Leave a comment

In the fourth day of the Ohio FFA Celebration, our team of student reporters is here to give you the recap. Today, we visit with two FFA members elected to state office, and two winners of the Agriscience fair. All coverage of the Ohio FFA Celebration is brought to you by Wilmington College.

