Ohio FFA Celebration | Day Five Recap

In the final day of the Ohio FFA Celebration, the team of student reporters is back and they visit with recently retired Ohio FFA state president Holly McClay, and newly elected state president Bethany Starlin. The team also share their thoughts about the virtual celebration. Coverage of the Ohio FFA Celebration is brought to you by Wilmington College.
