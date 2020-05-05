Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 5, 2020

Cooler air continues its march toward us today, as clouds dominate more of the state and we even have to deal with some moisture. Scattered showers are nosing into the SW third of the state. Moisture today for the most part should stay south of a line from Van Wert to Marietta. That part of the state can see a few hundredths to .25″ precipitation and 70% coverage. North of that line, we should stay mostly dry, and even see better sunshine in north central and northeast Ohio.

Sunshine is back statewide tomorrow and Thursday with another leg down in temps. But, even with the cooler air, we still will be able to see moderate drying and evaporation. For Friday, expect clouds to return and we cant rule out a few scattered showers. However, totals are limited to a few hundredths to a few tenths, and mostly over the southern half of the state.

The weekend is down right chilly! We have a frost and freeze threat overnight Friday night into Saturday morning and frost threat Saturday night into Sunday morning. However, both days will feature plenty of sun, and decent drying again after the cold start. The cold threat is minimal, as the recent crop report shows very little emergence so far on planted crops in our region. But, the map at right shows temp potential for lows early Saturday morning.

Scattered showers drift across the state overnight Sunday night, but again, bring no more than .25″. Clouds give way to sun next Monday, and we stay dry for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temps will begin to moderate Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday afternoon a well organized batch of showers and thunderstorms develops off to our west, and will likely move through over night next Thursday night and Friday. That will bring the biggest threat of precipitation out of one event in this entire 10 day period.

Coverage of moisture and moisture amounts are both minor over the next 10 days, which should allow potential for field work. The biggest story line in the forecast honestly is the temperature drop this weekend, and it may be the biggest story for wheat.