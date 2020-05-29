Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 29, 2020

One more day of moisture over the state, then we go dry for several days. Today we finally get our cold front to push through Ohio from NW to SE. The actual front may not pass until later this afternoon or evening, but it will be through before the day is done. Rain today will mostly be in the form of showers, but we still wont rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two. Rain totals should be from a few hundredths to .5″ over 90% of Ohio. The map at right shows our rain expectations today.

Behind the cold front we see cooler, drier and lower humidity air in control for the weekend. Sunshine should dominate Saturday through next Tuesday. Temps will be the coolest Sunday and then start to moderate on Monday. By Tuesday we will be getting back closer to normal, but we see clouds start to build Tuesday afternoon.

A weak trough moves through Wednesday and will be able to trigger a few scattered showers over the state. The moisture looks well organized and we likely do not have a good chance of missing that round. Rain totals can be from .1″-.5″ with coverage at 70%. Temps continue to climb through Wednesday.

Sunshine is back to finish the week and weekend next week. Temps will warm dramatically, and we will be above normal to well above normal over the entire state. This push of heat may lead to increased instability, as as a result the potential for a few more pop up showers or thunderstorms. But, at this point in time, we do not see a significant threat of any well organized front, and we think that the dry, hot pattern has a good chance of continuing on through most of the extended 11-16 day window too.