Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 27, 2020

Plenty of warm air in over Ohio today. While we cant rule out some pop up shower/thunderstorm activity, we think today may have a lower incidence of action, particularly compared to what develops later tomorrow and Friday as a frontal boundary finally arrives. Today we wont say all are rain free, but we will put coverage at a low 20% over Ohio. Temps will be above normal. Tomorrow our approaching cold front works through the upper Midwest, and finally starts to come through the eastern corn belt tomorrow overnight and Friday. This will consolidate moisture over us to finish the week. the best time frames for moisture will be tomorrow afternoon and overnight, and then again Friday afternoon and evening. Combined totals for those two days will be from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 75% of Ohio. The map at right shows the spread across the state.

Behind the front we cool off dramatically for the weekend. Temps actually swing back below normal for 2-3 days. The weekend will definitely be cool, with temps 5-7 degrees below normal, and Monday will be normal to slightly below. We should get back to normal for Wednesday forward through the end of the week.

We are dry for the weekend through Tuesday over all of Ohio. Even with the cooler temps, we should see excellent evaporation for the period and a nice breeze at times. Next Wednesday we have a few showers that move through giving generally .4″ or less over 60% of Ohio. That should be gone by the overnight Wednesday. Thursday and Friday next week return to a drier pattern, with temps warming slightly

The extended period features a return to well above normal temps for next weekend (6th-7th) on forward. WE keep the dry pattern going, with our next good threat of rain coming in southern Ohio around the 9th. However, as the heat builds, there will be an increased threat of spotty, pop up thunderstorm development. WE will watch that period closely, but generally we think that the first half of June is set to be well below normal on precipitation.