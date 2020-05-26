Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 26, 2020

More of the same over the next few days. Heat and humidity build over Ohio, and that leads to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. The next 3 days look similar to what we have seen the past couple, but we will see a slight increase in action coverage as we get into Thursday. Finally on Friday a cold front will sweep through from NW to SE, and that will kick all of the unsettled weather on off to the east. WE likely see the best rain coverage on Friday as that front comes through. Today and tomorrow shower and thunderstorm coverage will struggle to hit 50%, and then Thursday we bump to 70%. Friday we have moisture coverage at nearly 90%. Rain totals combined from today through Friday will be from half to 1.5″. Temps stay above normal all week. The map at right shows combined moisture today through Friday midnight…and the bulk of this comes Thursday-Friday.

Behind the front we cool off. Temps go to slightly below normal levels this weekend, and stay there into early enxt week. However, we also turn the pattern rather dry. We are rain free for all of Ohio from Saturday through Tuesday. Temps will get back closer to normal by next Tuesday, after the cool push this weekend. There is a small threat of moisture next Wednesday into Thursday, but right now it looks to have better coverage north into the Great Lakes. WE will need to watch the track of the moisture. Right now we will talk a minor chance, but if we miss that moisture, we can easily finish the 10 day period dry. Temps will be warming.

The extended 11-16 day forecast period continues the mostly dry pattern. We see no significant frontal passage in that period. However, we do have heat returning, with well above normal temps heading toward mid June. That heat will increases chances for scattered thunderstorms, although with less frequency and coverage than what we are dealing with now. While that window, if it materializes, would mean very little major delays will be able to be talked about on planting, it also is raising a concern in our mind about early season dryness, just due to the kind of pattern it may foreshadow. So, stay tuned.