Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 22, 2020

The forecast this morning is just discouraging once again. In addition to moisture that is here today (that we have been talking about over the past couple of forecasts), we now have to bring up the prospects of a wetter forecast next week as well. In fact, out of the next 10 days, we get at most 2 days that are fully dry statewide. Ugh.

Today that stagnant low sitting to our south will continue to push scattered showers north up into Ohio. We think that we can see anywhere from a few hundredths to .3″ over about 70% of the state today. The moisture is not overwhelming, but it is additional precipitation and it also does not allow any drying. This should be able to finally rotate out of here overnight tonight.

Saturday does look dry for pretty much all of Ohio! Finally we will see decent sun in many areas, and temps will push higher, getting closer to normal. This is a short lived event, though. After midnight Saturday night, scattered showers start to drift in from the north, and we have a chance of scattered showers all day Sunday. In fact, we have a chance of rain in the forecast every day from Sunday through next Saturday, except for Thursday. On Sunday we can see a few hundredths to .3″ over 60% of the state. Monday scattered showers bring a few hundredths to .3″ again, but 80% coverage. Tuesday clouds thicken up again, and showers move through afternoon & overnight. That round could yield a few hundredths to .4″ and 80% coverage Wednesday a few showers bring .05″-.5″ to 40% of the state. All of those days, if and when not raining, we still see clouds and only very limited sun. Evaporation will be nearly non-existent.

Next Thursday will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Then We are back to rain with shower sand thunderstorms net Friday and Saturday. Combined totals for the 2 days will be .25″-1.5″ with 100% coverage. The map at right shows our potential 10 day rain totals. Combined 10 day rain totals will end up at 1″-2.25″ over 100% of Ohio. This will not allow for any field work, and minimal drying. We actually will have to miss more than one of these little shower events to make net drying a possibility, and that will be tough. This is a very unsettled pattern we find our selves in

The extended period does look to swing drier. Behind that front for next Friday and Saturday, we see cooler air and a strong high pressure dome coming in from the west and northwest. This should give us 4 days of sunny, dry weather from Sunday the 31st through Wednesday the 3rd. We think chances are still good for that dry pattern to continue through the rest of the extended period, from the 4th through the 6th, but have to watch for just 1 hiccup. Right now, we see a cold front sweeping east for later Thursday afternoon (6/4) and Friday (6/5). We think the best precipitation from the front can stay north into the Great Lakes, but cant quite give the all clear…so if we can miss any shower and/or thunderstorm threats there, we will be good go go through the end of that week. We will be keeping our fingers crossed. That week will finally feature potential for good drying, and strong evaporation…features that are lacking in the current pattern and our expectations for the next 10 days.