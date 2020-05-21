Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 21, 2020

Unfortunately we have no changes to our forecast this morning, which is disappointing, since we really would like to take some moisture out of our outlook. But, it just is not meant to come together like that again. So, more light precipitation chances the next 2 days, and then we have an active week next week too.

For today we continue to have some moisture streaming up from the south. New moisture today will be limited to a few hundredths to .4″ with 60% coverage. The best chances again stay over southern parts of the state, from US 30 southward. However we will not rule out moisture elsewhere. Tomorrow, we have scattered showers with 70% coverage, but totals .25″ or less. There will not be any appreciable drying in many areas of the state into the weekend.

We should be able to put together a couple of dry days back to back for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should be fully rain free. Sunday, we have to watch as a minor disturbance moves over the Great Lakes. We think action stays north, but have a concern about southern drift, given the wet set up that we find ourselves in. We will review track of that system again tomorrow morning. Temps should be warmer this weekend.

Memorial day will feature clouds increasing, and then showers develop evening and overnight. That kicks off a return to an active, unsettled pattern over the region. Scattered showers continue through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Tuesday has the best coverage at 70% of the state, then we see closer to 50% coverage for Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture totals each day are mostly less than .4″ and a majority of the state will stay under .25″. But, we still see very little drying given that set up. A cold front sweeps through next Thursday night into Friday, bringing .25″-.75″. But, that front also triggers a good pattern change.

The extended period is much drier. Behind next Friday’s cold front we see cooler air to start, but strong high pressure is in play. Looking back up stream through the plains, western US and Canada, the dry pattern continues, and that leads us to look for little to no rain from the 30th through the 5th, or perhaps longer. That will be needed, given the overall lack of drying potential over the next 10 days. The map at right shows totals precipitation potential for the state from today through next Friday.