Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 20, 2020

Its becoming a struggle to bring good news on this page, as each successive round of data shows moisture lingering longer over the state. Today, having rain hold over southern parts of Ohio is not a surprise. However now it looks like moisture will continue to circulate into and bubble up into the state tomorrow and Friday as well. Moisture totals are not impressive, with only a few hundredths to .4″ of rain potential each day on about 40-50% average coverage. However, that means we do have a tough time seeing worthwhile drying over a majority of the state through the end of the week. Temps should slowly work higher, such that we are above normal this weekend. But there is too much moisture holding on over the area. Today’s action is mostly I-70 south, tomorrow US 30 south, and Friday, 60% coverage statewide.

We are dry Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and above normal temps. But, for Memorial Day on Monday we have showers returning to areas from I-70 north. These showers will generally be from a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 70%. Southern areas get nothing.

Several waves of showers finish the 10 day period for next Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday with rain totals for the 3 days combined at .25″-.75″ and 90% coverage. This is just an overall unsettled pattern for Ohio. The map at right shows 10 day rain combined rain potential today through next Thursday.

We are seeing hints that we swing that pattern dramatically drier for the extended 11-16 day forecast period. We could end up being rain free from next Friday through June 3rd, with temps normal to above. That would give good dry down potential, which will be needed. However, the short term forecast offers very little for us to be excited about.