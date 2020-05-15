Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 15, 2020

One day of rain under our belt, 3 more to go! As warmer air continues to flow up from the south, we will see another soggy day with rain and thunderstorms moving over the state. Today’s action will have 90% coverage. Tomorrow, we take a slight break, with only a few scattered showers, mostly in the southern part of the state, but not completely confined there, giving 30% coverage. Then Sunday the entire state is involved again, with showers and thunderstorms on 90% coverage. Rain totals for the remaining 3 days will run from another half inch to 2 inches. The map at right shows the potential additional rain today through late Sunday night.

Monday will be a transition day, as moisture continues to move away to the east. It may take a little bit, but we do look for clouds to give way to sun as temps remain warm. We cant rule out a lingering shower in the east or a sprinkle or two, but generally, we still like a rain free Monday. Full sunshine dominates the rest of the week Tuesday through Saturday with above normal temps and excellent evaporation. We will see good drying, but with the higher rain totals, it’s now a roll of the dice on whether we can get back to field work by midweek…it may take a day or two longer. Still, there will be opportunity statewide again before next week is done to be back in the field.

Sunday next week shows an increase in clouds through the day, with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Rain totals should be in a .25″-.75″ range, with coverage at 60%. We start off the 11-15 day extended period with a dry Memorial Day. The rest of the period is a little more unsettled, with potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the north on Tuesday the 26th and Thursday the 28th. The only chance for full statewide rain in the extended period (as we see things now) is just ahead of the turn of the month, for Saturday the 30th.