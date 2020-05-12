Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 12, 2020

Dry weather with full sun today. Remaining dry tomorrow, but clouds will be on the increase. Temps today will be 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, and tomorrow should add another 6-8 degrees or so. Even still, we see temps below normal for this time of year through midweek. But, we have a big pattern change coming.

Warm air surges up into the the state starting Thursday, as rain arrives. We put together 4 days back to back with moisture moving across Ohio. Showers are likely to start, but thunderstorms are more of a possibility for Friday, Saturday and even Sunday. However thunderstorms will not be the main feature…scattered showers will be. The four days of rain produce more rainfall than perhaps we would like in some spots. Rain totals are expected to be .5″-2″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio for the combined Thursday through Sunday period. The map at right shows that combined rain potential.

We stay warm behind the rain, and swing back fully dry to finish the 10 day forecast window next week. We should be rain free Monday through next Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies, and temps above normal. This will promote excellent evaporation and dry down over all of Ohio. IF we see some areas to the low end of the rain range late this week and weekend, those areas could easily get back to field work by midweek next week with the drying we see possible.

For the extended period, we swing back the other way, with more of an unsettled pattern from next Friday through Memorial day. We have 2 fronts in that period, each one with the potential for .25″-.75″ moisture, but no better than 70% coverage. There is plenty of room and time for change in that extended period pattern, and we will be looking for things to sharpen up a bit in the days ahead. In the mean time, gear up for a pause in field work later this week and some significant moisture potential.