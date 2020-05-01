Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 1, 2020

Our weather forecast is looks much better this morning. For one thing, the rains of the past 2 days are now behind us (except for a few lingering showers this morning in south central OH). For another, we get warmer this weekend, and we see good evaporation. Then, the rain in the rest of the forecast period looks to be a little less intense with lower totals.

Today and tomorrow turn out partly to mostly sunny. As mentioned above, we are still having to deal with some clouds and scattered lingering showers in far south central Ohio this morning, but we will be seeing those leave quickly. A few hundredths to a tenth make fall there. Otherwise, we see pretty nice weather the balance of the day today and tomorrow. Temps will be significantly warmer today than yesterday, and tomorrow we see additional warmth on strong south flow.

Sunday starts with sun, but clouds develop quickly. We have a fast moving disturbance coming in from the west, that brings Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm to a large part of Ohio. The system is shifting slightly farther south, and that may spare far northern parts of the state. Right now, we will say the best chance of missing Sunday afternoon moisture will be in areas north of US 20. The rest of the state picks up .1″ to nearly 1″ with 90% coverage. The heaviest will be where thunderstorms are possible, mostly in SE OH. General rain totals will be .1″-4″ for the majority of us. The map of late Sunday rains is at right.

Next week actually looks a little drier. We really can lump Monday through Friday together in this forecast, calling for varying amounts of sun and clouds. We cant rule out a couple of showers Tuesday evening and overnight in NW Ohio, where we can see a few hundredths to .1″, and then again in NW Ohio on Friday afternoon and evening, with a few hundredths to .2″ possible. Generally, though, these scattered shower chances have coverage no better than 30%. Temps next week will be cooler, but not cold.

Next weekend will turn out partly to mostly sunny, and we see temps warming slightly. The extended 11-16 day period is dry for Monday through Wednesday, the 11th-13th. Then scattered showers move across 7-% of Ohio Thursday the 14th with a quarter of an inch or less. Scattered showers linger over the southern third of Ohio Friday the 15th and may bring up to another quarter inch. Then partly sunny to finish the extended window on Saturday the 16th.