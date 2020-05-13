Home / FFA News / Chapter News / Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter Elects New Officer Team

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter Elects New Officer Team

May 13, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

By Kelsie Tomlinson, chapter reporter

As our school year comes to an end, we would like to recognize our new 2020-2021 officer team for the Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter. Our new officers include:  President– Emmie Bohse, Vice President- Darby Welbaum, Secretary- Tayor Falb, Treasurer- Tyler Kress, Reporter– Kelsie Tomlinson, Sentinel- Tyler Leffew, Student Advisor- Carter Tinnerman, and Historian– Cammy Shook. These new officers will each receive a new FFA jacket and an officer pin to display on their jacket. The new jackets were donated by Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home. Congratulations to all and we cannot wait to see what you do next year!

