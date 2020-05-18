Home / FFA News / Chapter News / Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Coloring Contest

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Coloring Contest

May 18, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

By Libby Carpenter, Chapter Reporter

The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary. The event was held to celebrate National Agriculture Week.

Members of the Ag Literacy Committee challenged the students in third grade and were given a farm-themed picture to color.  FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Ms. Katie Mason – Ava McGaharan

Ms. Elizabeth Fields – Josie Shane

Ms. Megan Noll – Alivia Johnson

Ms. Stephanie Blackton – Claire Antonides

Each student participating received a prize complements of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and Culver’s.  The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize of an official FFA T-shirt.  Congratulations to the winners!

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Luke Brunke, Katelynn Dill, Kylie Haught, Jillian Niswonger, and Alivia Wade.

 

Check Also

RFA Seeks Sanitizer Clean Slate

OMAHA (DTN) — When it comes to attempting to help with a federal emergency, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved