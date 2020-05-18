Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Coloring Contest

By Libby Carpenter, Chapter Reporter

The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary. The event was held to celebrate National Agriculture Week.

Members of the Ag Literacy Committee challenged the students in third grade and were given a farm-themed picture to color. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Ms. Katie Mason – Ava McGaharan

Ms. Elizabeth Fields – Josie Shane

Ms. Megan Noll – Alivia Johnson

Ms. Stephanie Blackton – Claire Antonides

Each student participating received a prize complements of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and Culver’s. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize of an official FFA T-shirt. Congratulations to the winners!

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Luke Brunke, Katelynn Dill, Kylie Haught, Jillian Niswonger, and Alivia Wade.