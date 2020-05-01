Meet the 2020 Class of FFA Student Reporters

Although Coronavirus has a lot of uncertainty across agriculture and across the globe, something certain is the Ohio FFA Celebration of Students held May 4-8 online. Continuing in the tradition, Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are still hosting Student FFA Reporters to cover the celebration. We asked them to write a little bit to introduce themselves.

Halle Miller

Halle Miller is a Junior at Norwayne High School and a member of FFA and 4-H. She has enjoyed competing in many CDE events at the District and State level including Food Science, Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview, Ag Sales, Meat Judging, Creed Speaking and Beginning and Advanced Prepared Speaking CDEs. Halle was excited to be chosen to represent Ohio at the National FFA Convention this upcoming October with her Advanced Prepared Speech.

Halle breeds Bordoodle puppies, crossing a border collie and a poodle, which creates an extremely intelligent low shed breed. The puppies are bred and sold to families across the country as her Supervised Agricultural Experience.

Halle is also very active in 4-H and holds a variety of leadership positions in her club and county groups. She breeds and shows Southdown lambs in addition to other cooking, sewing, and miscellaneous 4-H projects. She has been a 4-H State Style Revue representative many times and had the opportunity to win three clock trophies for her projects.

A highlight of the past year was the opportunity to serve as the president of the Norwayne Health Professions Affinity Community. Halle created the “Moovin’ towards a Healthier Community” initiative as the group hosted the Udderly Amazing Fun & Fitness Club, the upcoming Moovin’ on the County Line Trail 5k, 10k, Bubble Fun Run, and Health Fair. This event will take place on Oct. 3 and will help promote our ag and dairy industry, in addition to health and fitness. Halle also serves as a delegate on Ohio Youth Capital Challenge, which is a joint venture of FFA, 4-H and the Farm Bureau. This group strives to enact changes to improve our community.

Halle is excited about the opportunity to again serve as a Student FFA Ag Reporter with the Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net at this year’s Ohio FFA Celebration. She really enjoyed her experience last year as a Student Reporter, and the opportunity to meet many new friends!

Jacob Zajkowski

Hi! My name is Jacob Zajkowski, and I am a junior at Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse. I am currently serving as the vice-president of the Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA Chapter, and will be serving as the 2020-2021 president. In FFA, I am an avid lover of agriscience research and any opportunity that comes my way. I have had the opportunity through Agriscience Fair and the International Society for Science and Engineering to present my research across the nation, placing at an international level. My research focuses on hydroponic growing effectiveness and post-harvest analytics. Beyond my research, I work in the horticulture industry in greenhouse fruit production. In school, I enjoy being a part of student government (class president), Rotary Interact Club, Environmental Club, and a member on the varsity cross country and track team. I also have a passion for community leadership and politics. I serve on many community and state leadership committees such as the Waterville Historical Society Student Advisory Council, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership organization, Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board, and I’m participating in the Ohio Youth Capital Challenge this year. I look forward to working with the amazing broadcasters at Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net and my fellow student reporters during the Ohio FFA Celebration.

Elizabeth Fannin

Hi everybody. My name is Elizabeth Fannin. I’m 16 years old and I’m a junior from the Jackson High School FFA Chapter. I’m currently the 2019-2020 President but I also served as the 2018-2019 Secretary. I have participated in CDEs such as livestock judging, nursery and landscaping, veterinary science, and food science. I will be receiving my State Degree during the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration. For the past two years I have been the top fruit seller during my chapter’s annual fruit sale. This year I was able to lead my chapter in planning the 2020 National FFA Week celebrations. Outside of FFA, I am a proud member of Jackson County’s 4-H program. I have experience in showing steers, hogs, and goats. This year will be my eighth year showing lambs. I am the secretary of the Jackson County Junior Fair Board, the president of my 4-H Club Four Mile Farmers, a member of Junior Leaders, and an Advisory Council junior representative. I’m also the 2019 Jackson County Fair Royalty Court’s 9th/10th attendant. For three years I have been an Ohio 4-H Camp Counselor and I have spent one year as an Ohio Shooting Sports Camp Counselor. I am also a proud member of the Ohio’s Teen Leadership Council. I am serving on the Advocacy Committee, By-Laws Committee, Ohio State Fair Booth Committee, and I am a regional representative. I’m also an active member of the Jackson High School Music Department. I participate in marching, concert, and pep bands. This past year I worked as a music librarian and marching band squad leader. I am currently the historian of the Jackson High School Tri-M Chapter. I have been a part of six JHS Drama Club productions, and this fall I was inducted into International Thespians Society. I also work with my community through my high school’s Leo’s Club. Through my work in all these organizations I have been accepted into the Jackson Chapter of National Honor Society and I am a recipient of RSVPs Presidential Community Service Award for over 2,000 hours of volunteer work. I am beyond excited to work with the Ohio’s Country Journal and the Ohio Ag Net through this unique experience!