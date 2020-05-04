May brings progress with fieldwork and planting

Typical Spring weather conditions allowed operators to work the fields, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Average temperatures were slightly above historical normals and the entire State averaged just about 1 inch of precipitation. There were 2.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 3.

Last week farmers applied fertilizer, repaired tiles, applied manure, and planted corn and soybeans where they could. Pasture and range condition was considered 66% good or excellent compared to 46% last year. Oats were 36% emerged compared to a five-year average of 30%. Corn planted progress was ahead of last year but behind the five-year average while soybean planted progress was ahead of last year and the five-year average.