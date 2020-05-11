May 11 shows some planting progress despite cold weather

Farmers made planting progress last week despite temperatures averaging more than 10 degrees below normal, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Freezing temperatures late in the week endangered crops already emerged and caused damage to fruit trees in bloom. The entire State averaged less than 1 inch of precipitation. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 10.

In addition to planting farmers installed tile, tilled soil, sprayed herbicides, and applied fertilizer. Sixty- nine percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to 51 percent last year. Oats were 46 percent emerged compared to a five- year average of 48 percent. Corn planted progress was 33 percent, 3 percentage points behind the five-year average. Last week, farmers in Northwest Ohio pushed their planters hard, planting corn and soybeans at a rapid clip.