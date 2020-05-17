Home / Multimedia / Videos / Matt Hutchenson with Seed consultants talks cold weather effects on corn and soybeans

Matt Hutchenson with Seed consultants talks cold weather effects on corn and soybeans

May 17, 2020 Videos Leave a comment

Matt Hutchenson CCA, Product Manager with Seed Consultants discusses assessing the cold weather effect on recently planted corn and soybeans. Matt’s advice is to scout and give the crop some time to accumulate some GDU’s before making a replant decision.

