Matt Ditzig Cab Cam 2020 finishing up corn just west of Toledo Ohio

From the sandy soils of Lucas county Bart Johnson joins Matt Ditzig from Heilmann Farms as he finishes up planting corn for 2020. The farm is taking advantage of the H2Ohio program and using variable rate technology for their phosphorus. As a matter of fact the prescription for the field we were in did not call for any phosphorus. Matt said the springs of 2018 and 2019 were extremely wet so it is nice to finally have a dry year. Thanks to our sponsor Precision Agri Services Inc. for making these cab cams possible.