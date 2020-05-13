Jake Heilmann, Between the Rows 2020 Farm Highlight

Jake is one of our Between the Rows farmers for 2020. Jake talks with Matt Reese about his farming operation. Jake is the 4th generation on the farm and he farms in partnership with Matt Ditzig and Randy Mead. The sandy soils of Lucas county lend themselves to corn after corn and make for an interesting story. Our Between the Rows program is brought to you by Seed Genetics Direct. Learn more at www.Seedgeneticsdirect.com.