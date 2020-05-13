Corteva announces Brevant to replace Mycogen brand

Corteva Agriscience announced the launch of a brand-new seed brand for the U.S.

Brevant seeds is a bold, high-performance corn and soybean brand that is exclusive to retail in the Midwest and Eastern Corn Belt. Brevant will replace Mycogen Seeds as the primary retail seed brand from Corteva.

“To retailers and their customers, Brevant brings a completely new and unique opportunity. It’s people and it’s proven products from an organization that truly cares about your individual success,” said Jason Dodd, general manager for Brevant. “Having access to this germplasm pool for retail has never been possible broadly in the past. The genetic diversity that is now available is a great new advantage.”

Brevant will offer more than 200 corn hybrids and soybean varieties with the latest trait technology solutions.

“Brevant is rooted in more than a century of U.S. ag experience, science and support, and we’ve built Brevant for farmers who prefer the service and local expertise the retailer brings to their farm,” said Mike Lozier, marketing leader for Brevant. “For the first time in a long time, with Brevant, we’re allowing the farmer the freedom to choose a new brand without compromising what’s most important to them. We’re committed to collaborating with farmers’ local retail teams to ensure that the farm is always ready for what’s next.”

Brevant seeds may be new, but its product performance is well documented in nearly 3 million head-to-head comparisons. Brevant will offer corn, soybean, silage corn, canola and sunflower seed this summer for 2021 planting. Contact a local ag retailer or visit Brevant.com for more information.