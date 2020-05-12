Communicating in crisis: Your relationship with ag retailers webinar, Thursday, May 14

COVID-19 has profoundly affected every aspect of daily life, including the critical supply chain from retailer to farmer. The Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) and soybean checkoff, in partnership with the Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA), is presenting the webinar Communicating in crisis: Your relationship with ag retailers, Thursday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m.

This free webinar will feature three ag retail representatives sharing how their companies are balancing the need to ensure safety with the reality of growing our nation’s food.

Jedd Bookman, Safety & Risk Coordinator, Sunrise Cooperative; Rodney Gilliland, Vice President of Sales and Supply, Morral Companies; and Bill Wallbrown, CEO, Deerfield Ag Service will discuss the following topics: