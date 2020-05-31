By Ben Brown, Peggy Kirk Hall, David Marrison, Dianne Shoemaker and Barry Ward, The Ohio State University

Since the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on March 27, 2020 and the announcement of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) on April 17, 2020, producers in Ohio and across the country have been anxiously awaiting additional details on how the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will provide financial assistance for losses experienced as a result of lost demand, short-term oversupply and shipping pattern disruptions caused by COVID-19. Signup for CFAP started Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at local FSA offices.

The additional details on CFAP eligibility, payment limitations, payment rates, and enrollment timeline arrived on May 19, 2020, when the USDA issued its Final Rule for CFAP. Resources for Ohio are available at: https://cpb-us-w2.wpmucdn.com/u.osu.edu/dist/9/29991/files/2020/05/CFAP-Payments-Final-5-20-2020.pdf.

OSU Extension and Ohio FSA also conducted a webinar hosted by Ohio Ag Net outlining program materials and answering questions featuring Leonard Hubert of the Ohio Farm Service Agency. Click here for the webinar. Additional information provided on the program by USDA along with a webinar for new FSA program participants is available at farmers.gov/CFAP.