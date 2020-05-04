Celebrating Ohio FFA, the virtual way

By Meredith Oglesby, OCJ FFA reporter

The countdown to show time may look different this year as Ohio FFA kicks off the Ohio FFA Celebration, but the excitement and hard work are all the same. And although the celebration may be different than the originally planned convention, Ohio FFA has a jam-packed week of speakers and recognition planned to commend the dedication of members during the 2019-2020 school year.

“I am looking forward to the Ohio FFA Celebration because it is our chance as an organization to recognize the hard work of our members and advisors throughout this year,” said Chyann Kendel, State Vice President at Large. “With our new platform of outreach, we will be able to watch the celebration while being surrounded by our loved ones and connected to our FFA family from afar.”

The virtual celebration allows more FFA members than ever before to watch and experience the recognition of Ohio FFA members. Family members, advisors, school faculty and supporters will all be able to see the passion and commitment students have for the organization — all from the comfort of home.

“It is a new way to reach members during these times of uncertainty. We have all been preparing rigorously to ensure members get the same experience and we are excited to see the outcome,” said Noah Smith, State Secretary.

This celebration will shine a positive light during a time when many are facing hardships in their daily lives due to the impacts of COVID-19. Students will be able to join together and reflect on the past year and build excitement for the future.

“Ohio FFA recognizes this is not a convention,” Kendel said. “Conventions are time-honored traditions in our organization. But right here, right now, we are making history by keeping the mission of the FFA the same, allowing ourselves to alter the methods in which we chose to live it out.”

Students have the opportunity to connect with National FFA Officers through online workshops and reconnect with the state officers. The week will allow everyone to take a break, tune in and hear all about the impact FFA members have made this year.

“Our members have accomplished so much in this past year, and we are looking forward to highlight those accomplishments,” said Holly McClay, State President. “We will recognize individuals, teams, and chapters for their work this year. While this week will not be what we had originally expected, it will still be an incredible week full of celebration and Ohio FFA pride!”

Tune into the Ohio FFA Celebration via Ohio FFA social media channels, May 4-8, 2020. A complete schedule of the week's events can be found on the Ohio FFA website.