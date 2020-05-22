Case IH offering financing options during tough times

The world of farm equipment has changed with the struggling agricultural economy. Case IH, through CNH Industrial Capital, now offers a range of financing programs for equipment purchases, including 0 payments and 0% interest until 2022 offer to provide options to help farmers navigate the challenging times.

Scott Harris, VP North America for Case IH, said this is not a new program, but the offer has been expanded to support customers during these unprecedented times.

“This financing program not only gives farmers the ability to continue their essential day-to-day practices, but it also provides them with the flexibility to upgrade their fleet to brand-new equipment, helping maximize their yields. This program helps keep farmers highly productive and gets them through two harvests without having to pay,” Harris said. “In addition, Case IH has taken added steps to provide financial assistance and programs for producers. For example, the CNH Industrial Capital team is working with those who are having financial difficulties on account of the current environment and offering solutions such as flexible re-structures and new terms. The financial services team is also working with dealers on programs that help provide additional financial flexibility. We are continuously monitoring industry conditions and listening to feedback.”

Farmers do not stop for a pandemic and neither can the industries serving them.

“The environment we’re operating in today is yet another incredible example of the perseverance of the North American farmer and how agriculture is the backbone of this country,” Harris said. “As a company that been deemed essential, our team — from the production facilities to our vast dealer network — has quickly adapted to deliver on a common goal: to support North American farmers. We’re we’ll into the 2020 spring season and already gearing up for harvest season.

“Certainly, no one could have predicted such a challenging start to 2020: from historically low commodity prices to the oil war and its negative effects on ethanol and impacts of COVID-19. But, our outlook for the rest of 2020 remains hopeful. We expect to meet our current production requirements for the model year. In addition, during this time with most of the country locked down, the Case IH Parts Operations never wavered, remaining well-prepared for tillage, seeding, planting and spraying activities. We have even pulled forward our harvest planning efforts accordingly.”

The equipment eligible for this finance program includes new AFS Connect Magnum series tractors, new AFS Connect Steiger series tractors, new Steiger series tractors and new Axial-Flow series combines. AFS Connect Magnum and AFS Connect Steiger tractors are the new generation of connected vehicles, featuring a completely redesigned cab and remote capabilities. Axial-Flow 250 series combines feature AFS Harvest Command automation system, which proactively senses and optimizes machine settings on-the-go.

For more information, visit caseih.com/northamerica/en-us/financing.