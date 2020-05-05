Cab Cam, Planting corn in Hancock County

Bart Johnson finds some dry ground just south of Findlay Ohio for our first Cab Cam of the year. Erik Reese joins Bart from the cab of the tractor via Zoom for our first ever Zoom Cab Cam. This spring’s Cab Cam series is made possible by Precision Agri Services Inc. www.Precisionagriservices.com. North of Rt 30 seemed to be the dry area of Ohio for the week of May 4th and this field along route 75 seemed to be the norm.