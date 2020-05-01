Benjamin Logan FFA members recognized during the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration

Benjamin Logan FFA members would have had the privilege of participating in the 2020 Ohio FFA State Convention on Thursday, April 30th thru Friday May 1st; due to the current situation the event has been canceled. Instead, Ohio FFA is excited to recognize members and commemorate another year of student success via social media channels during the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration, May 4-8!Daily video announcements will highlight member accomplishments including: addition, awards and recognition posts beyond those listed will be shared throughout the week. Members and their friends and family can invite others to stay up-to-date by responding to the Facebook event: 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration. Watch for more details about the online event in the coming weeks. Recognition results shared originally via social media during the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration will also be posted on ohioffa.org at a later date. (https://www.facebook.com/pg/OhioFFA/posts/)

Many Benjamin Logan FFA Members would have been walking across the State FFA Convention Stage. Landon Wenger for Star American FFA Degree Candidate which will be representing the state of Ohio at the National FFA Convention in October. Emma Wenger would be recognized for her proficiency in Specialty Crop Production Proficiency Award State Finalist for sunflower production and sales. Landon Wenger receiving recognition at the state level for Agricultural Sales Proficiency Award Finalist by owning and operating Wenger’s Wintergreens. Chance Frater was recognized at the state level for his science fair that he has been working on for a long amount of time over a medieval remedy known as Bald’s Eyesalve against MRSA. Bradey Ackley for a Gold Rated Treasurer Officer Book.

Finally there were 9 FFA members who are receiving their State degrees, those are Bradey Ackley, Tanner Anspach, Addie Barns, Taggert Beaty, Matthew Black, Peyton Derr, Chance Frater, Emily Roth, and Tanner Sines. There are numerous requirements to receiving the coveted State FFA Degree, students must have their Chapter FFA Degree, be part of an agricultural education program, been part of agricultural education for at least two years, demonstrated leadership through parliamentary law, given a 6 minute speech relating to agricultural or FFA, served as an officer, committee chairperson or member. They also must have a satisfactory academic record as well as participated in the implementation or planning of chapter activities, participated in 5 or more FFA activities, complete at least 25 hours of community service with two different activities. These 9 students have worked very hard to get where they are by excelling in agriculture in their own unique ways.