Benjamin Logan FFA members read books via Facebook to kids

The Benjamin Logan FFA would have been hosting a petting zoo for our elementary students, sadly due to our current situation we were not able to do that so we came up with the next best thing. Many of our students have been working on videos for the Benjamin Logan FFA Facebook Page. In each of the videos our students are in their barn reading one of their favorite books to some of their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. We hope that everyone that sees these videos are enjoying them.
