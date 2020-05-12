Aaron Oberholser drops his soybean population to 40,000 in an OSU eFields trial

Aaron Oberholser from Darke County Ohio is working with OSU extension educator Sam Custer on planting a soybean population trial for the OSU eFields on farm trials. Aaron is planting from 160,000 seeds per acres down to 40,000 seeds per acre. Aaron discusses with Bart Johnson the scope and the goals of this on farm research trial.
