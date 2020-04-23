Zane Trace FFA Members Work to Solve World Hunger

Three members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter recently participated in the Ohio Youth Institute of the World Food Prize. The event brought together students from around Ohio to share the research they had conducted over methods to eliminate hunger and food insecurity for a particular country of their choosing. Freshmen members Macy Long, Grace Jenkins and Madeline Marlo each spent months learning the demographics, climate, government and challenges facing food production, health and sanitation of their chosen regions. They then selected a specific issue that threatened the food safety and security of their country and proposed a feasible solution to the issue in their research paper.

On Monday, April 20th sixty-five students from the eight participating high schools joined together for a virtual Ohio Youth World Food Prize Institute through an online Zoom meeting. Students shared their research with other participants along with professionals from the fields of agriculture, public policy and education. Participants also heard from the 2019 World Food Prize recipient, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who helped farmers obtain funding for their operations while serving as the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture as well as Kolesen McCloy, the current National FFA President and former World Food Prize Global Youth Institute participant.

Through the event students learned about the great need for young people to enter the field of agriculture to provide solutions for food insecurity issues around the world and learned that they can act now to help save lives in the future. They also developed their critical thinking, communication and scientific writing skills through their participation in the Ohio Youth World Food Prize Institute. Next year the students hope they can come together in person to share their ideas with each other and create new solutions to world hunger!