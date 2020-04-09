USDA NASS to re-survey operators with previously unharvested corn and soybeans

Later this month, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact survey respondents in Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin who previously reported unharvested corn and/or soybean acreage. If the newly collected data justifies any changes, NASS will update the Jan. 10 estimates in the May 12 Crop Production report. Stocks estimates are also subject to review since unharvested production is included in the estimate of on-farm stocks.

When NASS surveyed producers in December for the Crop Production 2019 Summary, there was significant unharvested acreage of corn in Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin; and unharvested soybean acreage in Michigan, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The unharvested area and expected production were included in the totals released on Jan. 10. NASS announced plans to re-survey producers in January; however, because it was unclear when producers would be able to complete harvest, we could not set a re-survey date until now. Since there is significant acreage still standing for harvest in North Dakota, producers in that state will be contacted at a later date.

