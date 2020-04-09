Take a little extra time in the kitchen and pamper your family

By Shelly Detwiler, dietitian and berry farmer

Just before salons in the state were closed down in March, I got my day of beauty scheduled. If you haven’t been to a local salon, the world’s problems are all figured out in the name of hair and beauty. Many current, crazy topics urgently needed to be discussed. On that day it was, you guessed it: toilet paper! A woman came in and was telling us she typically got her TP from Amazon on a routine basis. She received an email, the day before, informing her she would not get her usual shipment until the end of April. She went on to tell us Kroger was out as well and was distressed about what she was going to do. She heard through the TPNN (Toilet Paper News Network) that a truck was coming at 6 a.m. Waking at the crack of dawn, she rushed to Kroger replenishing her supply. She said they were sold out shortly thereafter.

With Gov. DeWine’s closure of beauty salons soon after followed by a stay at home order, I was wondering why I even went to the salon in the first place. This was reiterated at home when Paul said: “No one is even going to see you for a month!” Let’s just say that’s not something you should ever tell ANYONE!

When you are stuck at home and not allowed to go out and about and carry on your normal activities, what do you think about? Food. There may be other activities that create a baby boom on the 9-month horizon, but we are going to stay on topic. It’s a good time to take a little extra time in the kitchen and pamper your family. Make some old family favorites, try a new recipe or get the whole family in the kitchen.

I love muffin tins or pans. They are a great way to make really, cool, magically delicious items in small packages. They can be frozen and reheated for breakfast or lunch on the go. They are very kid-friendly little treats. The options are endless. This April, as the sun starts shining, the soil starts warming, whip up some of these tasty nuggets.

Eat well and healthy,

Shelly

Mini-Pizza Muffin Cups tasteofhome.com

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon sugar

11 ounces refrigerated thin pizza crust

1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

TOPPINGS: pepperoni, olives, sausage, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, pineapple, tomatoes, fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes

Preheat oven to 425°. In a small bowl, mix the first six ingredients.

Unroll pizza crust; cut into 16 squares. Press squares onto bottom and up sides of 16 ungreased muffin cups, allowing corners to hang over edge.

Spoon 1 tablespoon sauce mixture into each cup. Top with cheese; add toppings as desired. Bake 10-12 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Serve remaining sauce mixture with pizzas. Nutrition Facts: 2 pizzas with 2 tablespoons sauce: 209 calories, 8g fat; 14mg cholesterol, 747mg sodium, 26g carbohydrate, 10g protein.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled baked pizzas in a resealable plastic freezer bag. To use, reheat pizzas on a baking sheet in a preheated 425° oven until heated through.

Denver Omelet Cups marthastewart.com

5 teaspoons unsalted butter

16 oz. frozen hash browns, 4c, thawed

6 large eggs plus 2 large egg whites

½ small red onion, diced small

1 small red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and diced small

4 oz. ham steak

3 oz. cheddar cheese

Salt & pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Coat 6 nonstick jumbo muffin cups with 1/2 teaspoon butter. In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt 4 teaspoons butter. Add hash browns and 2 egg whites; season with salt and pepper and mix thoroughly. Place 1/2 cup mixture into each muffin cup, firmly pressing into bottom and upside of each cup. Bake 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small nonstick skillet, melt 1/2 teaspoon butter over medium. Add red onion, bell pepper, and ham steak. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Divide vegetable mixture evenly among cups and top with cheddar. Bake 2 minutes. Remove from oven and crack 1 egg into each cup. Season with salt and pepper and bake until whites are set but yolks are still runny, 8 to 10 minutes. With a small offset spatula, remove cups from pan and serve immediately.

Mini-Sausage Pies tasteofhome.com

17.3 oz. frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 lb. bulk turkey or pork sausage

¼ tsp. dried sage or poultry seasoning

6 green onions, chopped

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped dried apricots, cherries, dates or currents

Preheat oven to 375°. On a lightly floured surface, unfold pastry sheets; roll each into a 16×12-in. rectangle. Using a floured cutter, cut twelve 4-in. circles from 1 sheet: press onto bottoms and up sides of ungreased muffin cups. Using a floured cutter, cut twelve 3-1/2-in. circles from remaining sheet.

Mix sausage, green onions, apricots and spices lightly but thoroughly. Place 1/4 cup mixture into each pastry cup. Brush edges of smaller pastry circles with egg; place over pies, pressing edges to seal. Brush with egg. Cut slits in top.

Bake until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in filling reads 160°, 30-35 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts: 1 mini pies: 275 calories, 8g pro; 18g fat, 41 mg cholesterol, 374mg sodium, 21g carbohydrate. Use turkey sausage to lower the fat.

Test Kitchen Tips

*The slits on the top of the pies are for venting. Try shapes of the vents such as x’s, but small teardrops and fork tine.

Freeze option: Cool baked pies and freeze in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw pies in refrigerator overnight. Reheat on a baking sheet in a preheated 350° oven until heated through, 14-17 minutes.

Spanakopita Muffin Cups bellyfull.net

2 Tbsp. melted unsalted butter, divided

6 ounces fresh spinach, finely chopped

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 large eggs, beaten

2 scallions, diced small

1 tablespoon dried dill

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

6 sheets phyllo dough, thawed

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Brush a little butter into each cup of a 12-cup muffin tin.

In a large bowl, mix the spinach, feta cheese, eggs, scallions, and seasonings until blended. Mix in the breadcrumbs.

Lay out a stack of 3 sheets Phyllo dough (keeping the remaining 3 sheets moist – see notes.) Cut stack into 4-inch squares, so you have 6, 3-layered squares. Gently brush the squares with the remaining butter and press into each of the muffin cups. Repeat with the remaining 3 sheets.

Divide the spinach mixture evenly among the muffin cups; fold the overhanging phyllo dough into the center. Bake for 15 minutes until golden and set. Nutrition: Calories: 95cal; Carbs: 7g; Protein: 4g; Fat: 6g; Fiber: 1g; Iron: 1mg

Notes Phyllo dough dries out quickly. When working with it, unroll the sheets onto a dry, flat surface. Immediately cover with plastic wrap and then a damp towel.

Easy Peanut Butter Cups marthastewart.com

4 ounces white chocolate, chopped

½ c smooth peanut butter

12 oz. milk or dark chocolate

2 Tbsp. peanuts, chopped

Line two 12-cup mini muffin pans with paper liners; set aside. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine white chocolate and peanut butter. Microwave, until almost melted, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, stirring halfway through. Set aside to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, place semisweet chocolate in another microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, stirring once or twice, until almost melted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Dividing evenly, use a spoon to layer semisweet chocolate and peanut-butter mixture into liners, beginning and ending with chocolate, sprinkle with peanuts. Place muffin pans in freezer until peanut butter cups are firm, about 15 minutes. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Notes: To store, place in an airtight container and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.