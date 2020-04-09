Storm damage adds to challenges in northeast Ohio

By Matt Reese

On top of a pandemic, a Stay-at-Home order and dealing with the challenges of one of the busiest times of year in agriculture as planting season approaches, farmers in northeastern Ohio faced a whole new set of issues earlier this week.

On April 8, an overnight storm whipped through Medina, Stark, Summit and Tuscarawas counties with winds up to 80 miles per hour in some areas and at least one tornado. There was localized damage from high winds in many areas and extended power outages for some.

Ben Klick farms in Stark County and the worst of the local damage narrowly missed him, but neighbors were not as fortunate. Klick said the local park in Richville looked like a war zone with destroyed trees and mangled baseball bleachers. An area bank barn was destroyed and a elderly neighbor’s machinery storage shed was leveled with debris ending up a mile and a half away.

“He was most concerned about his cattle that didn’t have water because the power was out,” Klick said.

In spite of a virus and a looming planting season, the farmers and small town communities stepped up, as always, to help friends and neighbors in the area and throughout the affected counties.

“Everybody is frustrated and tired, but yesterday nobody cared. They were all just trying help. Everyone was coming out and you heard chainsaws running all day long cleaning things up,” Klick said. “Amidst all the rubble there were tons of people helping out friends and neighbors like Americans do. No one cared about COVID-19, no one cared about 6-foot distances. People grabbed chain saws and tractors and got to work to help out their friends.”