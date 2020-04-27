Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep.152 | Pre FFA Celebration

April 27, 2020

This week on the Quarantine Chronicles, Matt and Kolt are joined by State FFA President Holly McClay as she prepares for the virtual Ohio FFA celebration beginning next Monday. Between the rows continues with two interview from Shelby County’s Patty Mann, and Clinton County’s Willie Murphy.

