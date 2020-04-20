Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 151 | Pork Panel and Ag Education

The Quarantine Chronicles continue this week with Matt, Kolt, Dusty, and Dale hosting. Earlier in the week, Matt talked to Jim Heimerl and Duane Stateler about some issues within the pork industry currently. Dale brought two interviews this week featuring Erin Wollett from the Cardington Lincoln FFA chapter, and Jenny Tower, Wilmington College Senior Admissions Councelor. Our fearless leader Bart brought an interview with Donnie Kelch from Bane Welker to the podcast this week.
