Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 150 | Sesquicentennial Podcast plus four h’s

It is the 150th Ohio Ag Net Podcast, and while we here at OCJ wish we could celebrate together, we are happy to be talking about 4-H youth giving back to essential workers this week! Matt, Kolt, and intern Madi host the podcast from their homes with guest Jenny Morlock from the Wood County 4-H Extension. Jenny talks about Wood County’s recent program that has 4-H’ers and their families around the state sending appreciation to all essential workers with the hashtag, #4Happreciatesyou. This week begins the 2020 between the rows, which brings two interviews to the podcast this week featuring Willy Murphey from Clinton County, and Jake Hellman from Lucas County. And we have a market outlook for the week from Ben Brown.