Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 149 | Quarantine with a glass of milk

The Quarantine Chronicles bring Matt, Kolt, Dale, and Dusty together for this weeks Podcast discussion. Dusty and Matt talk about the Dairy industries milk dumping amidst COVID-19, and Matt includes an interview with President and CEO of the American Dairy Association Mideast, Scott Higgins. Matt also brings an interview with Dr. Mark Hardesty from the in Maria Stein Animal Clinic. They talk about how business practices have changed during COVID-19, and providing for their clients during a quarantine.