Ohio agricultural teachers honored as finalists for Ag Educator of the Year

Agricultural teachers play a critical role in preparing future generations for successful careers. They devote countless hours and often their own resources to impact the communities they serve. To shed light on the contributions of Ohio’s teachers, Nationwide has honored 10 exceptional ag teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

In partnership with the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio FFA, Nationwide collected over 400 nominations from local students, fellow teachers, parents and community members from July to November 2019.

Ohio’s 2019-2020 Golden Owl Award finalists are:

Christi Bachman — Bloom Carroll High School

Nathan Birkhimer — Fayetteville Perry High School

Hannah Everetts — Edon Northwest School

Collin Gierke — Global Impact STEM Academy

John Koenig — Miller City High School

Sarah Lucha — South Central High School

Wendi Mizer Stachler — Miami Trace High School

Tyler Pope — Buckeye Central High School

Jeremy Ryan — West Muskingum High School

Erin Wollett — Cardington-Lincoln High School

Each finalist received an individualized plaque and a $500 donation to their school’s agriculture program before being entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year. In addition to the Ag Educator of the Year designation, the grand-prize winner will also receive the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and a $3,000 Nationwide-funded check to help fund their school’s agriculture program and future educational efforts.

“Nationwide created the Golden Owl Award in 2018 to bring attention to the growing need for agricultural teachers in this country,” said Brad Liggett, Nationwide’s president of agribusiness. “As a company with deep roots in agriculture, we’re proud to supply these hardworking teachers with additional resources and recognition to help boost their programs and provide students with an optimal learning experience.”

Nationwide recognized the contributions of 17 Iowa and Ohio agricultural teachers during the 2018-2019 inaugural Golden Owl Award.

Nationwide is also investing $5,000 in each participating state’s FFA organization, including the Ohio FFA, to further support aspiring agriculture professionals.

To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.