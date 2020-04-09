Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 9, 2020

Colder air has finally arrived. Over the next 10 days we are going to be seeing a majority of days with below normal temps. The worst chill will be here next week, from Tuesday through the end of the week. But, temps today and tomorrow will still be a good 20-30 degrees below what we were getting used to over the past few days.

Today should be dry, although there may be a few lingering showers in eastern and southern parts of Ohio as our cold front continues to march east. Generally, with the cold air blasting in, we will see clouds have a pretty good stronghold over the area. Tomorrow should have better potential for sunshine. We stay dry on Saturday as temps moderate just a bit. That moderation comes on stronger south flow ahead of our next weather system. Clouds likely increase Saturday afternoon. From Saturday night through Easter Sunday, we will have plenty of clouds, and we cant rule out a few scattered showers. Generally, we are looking at only a few hundredths to a tenth or two in areas that see these showers so it is pretty minor. And, coverage will be limited to no better than 40% of Ohio…so Easter will not be a complete loss. But, by Sunday evening, a stronger, better organized surge of moisture is headed toward the state, and it continues through Monday. Rain totals there will be from .25″-1″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio.

We turn dramatically colder again behind that rain event. Well below normal temps are likely from Tuesday through Friday. In fact, the air mass we are seeing triggers temps that are more normal for mid march. The map at right shows minimum temps next Thursday morning! Temps normal for mid-march means frost and freeze conditions will be happening (obviously, look at the map!), and more importantly (to our spring planting/fieldwork desires) the colder air will limit drying and evaporation significantly. Days like yesterday and Tuesday generally bring near maximum evaporation of .25″-.33″ moisture per day. Cold air like we expect next week takes that down to mere hundredths to a tenth at best. So, with all the moisture we have picked up recently, its going to be slow drying through the end of our 10 day period. Next Saturday brings another batch of rain to Ohio. Blah!