Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 9, 2020

No real changes in our forecast here this morning. We are cold again today, warming a bit tomorrow, rain Sunday and Monday. Then cold again for most of the rest of next week, with frost/freeze conditions and very, very slow drying. That’s it in a nutshell.

Today and tomorrow will be rain free. We are cold today, with slightly better sunshine potential today than yesterday. Temps moderate tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Clouds arrive overnight tomorrow night, and we expect scattered showers over about 60% of Ohio off and on for Sunday. Those showers are not that impressive during the day, bringing only a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch in the coverage zone.

Much more organized and heavier rains/thunderstorms roll in overnight Sunday night and continue through Monday. Rain totals can be from .25″ on the bottom end to 1.5 “on the top end, where thunderstorms develop. The heaviest rains will be near to after midnight Sunday night through sunrise Monday morning in central and southern Ohio. On the flip side, northern parts of Ohio look to be the most likely to stay on the lower end of the rain range. Rains will be tapering off Monday afternoon, but likely will not be fully done statewide until sunset Monday. The map at right shows 24 hour rain potential ending Monday evening.

Much colder air in for Tuesday through Friday of next week. We will be well below normal, and see frost/freeze conditions on multiple nights. We also have to keep en eye out for precipitation. Overnight Wednesday night into Thursday corning we have a minor disturbance coming across Ohio. This has moisture potential from a few hundredths to .3” with coverage at 60%. This is mostly from US 30 south, but we wont finesse it that much yet. However, with the timing, there is concern that some of the moisture comes as sloppy wet snowflakes, so we will be keeping an eye on that and will update you again on any concerns Monday morning. Another batch of moisture comes in over far southern Ohio late in the week Friday night.

Temps try and moderate next weekend, more Sunday than Saturday. There is a front sitting just to the west that is indicating we can see some rain to start the week after next, perhaps around the 20th.