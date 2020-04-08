Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 8, 2020

Turning out partly sunny again today as moisture from early this morning continues off to the south and east. We have another similar wave of moisture that will develop over Ohio through the overnight tonight, and behind it we finally see the cold air that we have been talking about arrive. Today’s moisture will be limited to that third wave, which brings .25″-.5″ to 80% of Ohio tonight into early tomorrow.

Temps fall off tomorrow and will be below normal through Friday. The map at right shows overnight lows Friday night…a definite risk of frost and freeze over a large part of Ohio. We should see plenty of clouds around tomorrow, but better sunshine potential for Friday. On Saturday we can expect temps to moderate some, and we will see a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds increase through Easter Sunday, but will not produce much moisture right away. We cant rule out a couple of widely scattered showers, but that’s it..no more than a few hundredths to .15″ over 25% of Ohio.

Overnight Sunday night through Monday we have better organized rain. However, rain totals look to be somewhat benign, running from .2″-.5″ on coverage of 90%. We turn colder behind that batch of moisture for the rest of the week, but should see clouds and sun all 4 days, Tuesday through Friday, with better sun Thursday-Friday, and more clouds Tuesday-Wednesday.

The extended period is trending wetter. Right now we have moisture in the forecast 3 out of 6 days of the 11-16 day forecast window. The days to watch will be Saturday (18th) with .25″-1″potential, Monday the 20th , where we could see .25″-1.5″ over 80% of Ohio, and then again for Thursday 23rd, where we have a chance for .25″-.5″ in our forecast as of right now. If all of that moisture stays on course, we likely will not be seeing any good dry window for field work until closer to early May. But…the extended forecast has plenty of time to evolve and change.