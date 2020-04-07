Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 7, 2020

No change in the forecast this morning for the nearby. Today looks a little damp, as scattered showers that developed overnight move across the state from NW to SE. Rain totals are not that impressive, but 90% of the state can see up to half an inch of moisture. This first wave lingers long enough that we see very little break before our next wave. That one develops overnight tonight and is gone by near or shortly after sunrise tomorrow, but not before bringing a few hundredths to .3″ to 60% of Ohio. Then our third wave comes tomorrow night into early Thursday morning, again gone by near or just after sunrise. Moisture there runs from a few hundredths to .4″ with 80% coverage. That wave does bring substantially colder air to the region. Today and tomorrow temps remain above normal. But, we slip below normal for Thursday and stay through Friday. The change in air mass will remind us that this is the time of year for mother nature to really get weird sometimes.

Showers are back for Saturday evening and they continue through most of Sunday. Moisture again is not all that impressive, but we are damp. Rain totals can be from a few hundredths to half an inch with 70% coverage. Then we are dry Monday into early Tuesday with clouds, but no new precipitation. Tuesday afternoon we see strong south flow and moderating temps, but that comes ahead of a powerful storm that moves through Tuesday night through next Wednesday. Rain totals from that system can be substantial, from .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The track of the low comes right over the state. Now, there is plenty of time for the track to change, but right now things look wet.

Behind that strong event, we finish the 10 day period and start the extended forecast window with much colder air again. Temps look to be well below normal on through the balance of next week up through the 20th. All together, this forecast is not one that is conducive to lots of field work or planting potential. Soil temps are mild now, but given the cold air on the way are likely to sink back below 50 degrees rather easily in many places. And, even if temps did stay up…there is way to much moisture coming, punctuated with a strong storm complex at midweek next week. The map at right shows moisture potential through midweek next week. Our soil profile looks to stay wet.