Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 6, 2020

We are able to squeeze out one more nice day over Ohio today. Rain is on the way, but does not show up until tonight. We are increasing moisture, though, over the next 3 days, by adding a third wave of showers to our forecast. Today will feature sunshine followed by increasing clouds later this afternoon. Showers develop tonight after sunset, and then expand across most of northern Ohio through the overnight. By sunrise, the moisture is sagging south across the rest of southern Ohio, and that may linger though most of tomorrow. Rain totals from this first wave will be from .1″-.6″ with 80% coverage. Wave number two starts to move in after midnight tomorrow night and dives southeast through the overnight. By sunrise, the precipitation is out of Ohio. Rain totals from that second wave will be .4″ or less with 60% coverage. Wave number three comes overnight Wednesday night through Thursday mid=morning. That system triggers rains from .2″-.7″ with coverage at 80%. Combined 3 day rain potential is shown at right. That third wave finally ushers in colder air.

Temps fall to below normal levels for Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and Friday. We see a bit of moderation Saturday, but it comes as another round of moisture comes in from the west and southwest. By Saturday evening, we can see a few scattered showers worth only a few hundredths to .1″ and 40% coverage. However, a strong low tracks over TN and eastern KY Sunday, which will throw significant shower potential into Ohio for Sunday. Through the day we can pick up an additional .25″-.75″ over 90% of Ohio. That low will drag down some cold air again on the backside for next week.

We finish out the 10 day period with clouds and some lingering showers next Monday as temps go below normal. Then we should be drier as sunshine returns for next Tuesday and Wednesday. However, temps stay chilly, and we will remain below normal those days. That means drying and evaporation will come at a very slow pace.