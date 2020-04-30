Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 30, 2020

The heaviest part of our rain event is behind us now, but we still see moisture lingering over Ohio through today and even into early tomorrow morning. Today we have wrap around backside moisture coming in behind the low that is lifting off to the northeast. This will keep light rain nearby off and on through the day. We can pick up another .25″ of precipitation through the day today. But the bigger issue is – we will not see any drying. Scattered showers linger in central and far southern Ohio into tomorrow morning, triggering additional showers, from a few hundredths to .25″. But, most of the state will be clearing by mid to late afternoon at the latest.

Dry and pleasant for Saturday. Sun start off the day Sunday, but then clouds build. Rain and thunderstorms come from late afternoon through evening and into the overnight. Rain totals will be from .25″ to 1.25″ depending on thunderstorm placement. The map at right is just an estimate at this point, but the key here is that thunderstorms will drive who gets the biggest rains. In any case, it will be a significant batch of rain that hits 80% of the state…exactly what is not needed!

We are dry Monday and Tuesday of next week. We expect sunshine, but temps pull back a bit. For Wednesday of next week, showers are back with 80% coverage and .2″-.75″ potential. The heavier moisture will be over the southern half of Ohio, but coverage still is strong. We are getting some signals that this system is weakening a bit, and will perhaps will not have as much moisture with it when if finally arrives. However, at this time, we have to keep higher moisture totals in the forecast. There can be a few lingering showers next Thursday over far southeast parts of Ohio, bringing an additional .2″ of moisture potential, but only 30% coverage. We finish the 10 day period with partly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday, and warmer air.

The extended period looks much more unsettled this morning. In fact, we cant truly keep shower chances out of the forecast any day from the 10th through the 14th. We don’t think we actually see rain all of those days, or even a majority of the days. But, the pattern being so unsettled means we cant rule out moisture too. Stay tuned..we will see what changes have to be made to the period as more data comes in. Temps should be near normal for the extended period through the 15th.