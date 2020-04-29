Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 29, 2020

Rain today and tomorrow will be substantial. We are keeping rain totals at half to 1.5″ over all of Ohio, and keeping fingers crossed for the lower end of the rain range. The moisture will come in 2-3 waves, with tomorrow predominantly being wrap-around, backside moisture. That is the kind that is pesky, slow to move and slow to leave. So, we see no ability to dry at all the next 2 days. The map at right shows rain potential today and tomorrow.

Friday features a mix of clouds and sun, and then Saturday should be mostly sunny. We do end up with decent evaporation these days, but temps will stay close to normal. Sunday clouds are back. A slow, sagging frontal boundary drifts south through the state, triggering scattered showers as it goes. We still look for the best rains to be in central and southern Ohio, mostly from US 30 south, but we will not rule out a few showers a little farther north. Rain totals will run from .1″ to .5″, with 85% coverage from US 30 south.

Dry next Monday and Tuesday, although clouds likely start to increase over western Ohio Tuesday afternoon and evening. We are still keeping some shower activity in the forecast for next Wednesday, but bumping it back a bit, and also lowering coverage some. Showers for overnight Tuesday through Wednesday will end up with 60% coverage and totals of half an inch or less. Southern and southwestern parts of the state have the best chance for rain out of that system. Northern and eastern areas likely miss out. Mixed clouds and sun for next Thursday, then Friday has a threat of increasing clouds, and perhaps scattered showers passing by to the north. Much colder air is in for late next week and the weekend, with temps below normal.

So, nearby we have too much moisture from our system today and tomorrow, and Sunday’s action does not help. But, next week’s reduction in moisture potential is a good development. Still, we likely are out of the fields for a while.