Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 24, 2020

No significant change to the forecast this morning. We have 2 significant rain events still to work through the area between now and midweek next week, then we shift into a drier forecast pattern, which should give a good opportunity for field work over most of Ohio.

Today will be partly sunny and dry. Temps stay near normal and we should see good evaporation through the day. Clouds will be increasing later this afternoon and evening. Rain starts overnight (after midnight) and spreads through the state Rain will run from 25″-1.25″ over 100% of Ohio, and a few isolated higher totals in far south central and southeast parts of the state. The map at right shows rain potential out of this frontal complex. But, the rain will be done by shortly after midnight. We expect Sunday to start cloudy, but sun returns by mid afternoon.

Monday is dry but clouds will increase late in the day. We cant rule out scattered showers developing over northern Ohio Tuesday, mostly from US 30 north. Rain totals there will be up to a tenth or two, but coverage will be 30% or less. The southern half to two thirds of the state will stay dry.

Rain hits all of Ohio next Wednesday and it could be heavier. Rain totals are still pegged at .25″-1″ over 100% of the state, but thunderstorms will dictate who gets to the higher end of the range. Wrap around moisture with this system may keep clouds and a few scattered showers around early Thursday, generally we see a cooler, cloudy set up there.

The rest of the 10 day window and most of the 11-16 day extended period looks drier. In fact, we think there is potential that we make it from next Thursday, the 30th, all the way to May 10th with little to no precipitation, plenty of sun, and excellent drying. It will take the first 3-4 days to dry down form the previous systems that we mentioned (this weekend, next week), but after that, the pattern looks to be very conducive to field work. Keep your fingers crossed!